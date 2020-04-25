MINI Cooper SE takes on two rivals in Autocar test

Now that the MINI Cooper SE is here, it brings an entirely new group of competitors to the BMW Group. Cars like the Peugeot e-208 and Renault Zoe, two electric hatchbacks, are both little EVs that are quite excellent but that the BMW Group didn’t have an answer for. In this new comparison test from Autocar, we take a look at how the all-new Cooper SE stacks up against its more established EV rivals.

Under the hood of the MINI Cooper SE lies a single electric motor that makes 181 hp and 199 lb-ft of torque and sends all of it to just the front axle. That motor is powered by a 32 kWh battery pack, which helps provide 144 miles of all-electric range (WLTP Euro cycle).

So how does that stack up against the Peugeot e-208 and the Renault Zoe? Well, on paper, not so well. The Peugeot has a single EV motor that makes 134 hp and gets a claimed 217 miles of range While the Renault gets 132 hp and a whopping 238 miles of range.

In terms of range and practicality, the MINI Cooper SE lags behind its rivals. It just can’t hand with the other two EVs in terms of, well, being an EV. However, as a little hatchback, something MINI has been excelling at for longer than anyone, it’s the better car. It’s more fun to drive by a mile (pun intended) and its actually even a bit cheaper.

Is that enough to put the MINI ahead of its competitors for the win? Well, I won’t spoil the end results for you, as you should read Autocar’s test. However, it’s interesting to see how MINI’s approach compares with two other, more established EV makers. The Renault Zoe is the most sold EV in Europe and maybe there’s a good reason for that.