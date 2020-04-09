BMW X4 M Competition gets AC Schnitzer parts and 600 horsepower

BMW Abu Dhabi Motors is introducing a BMW X4 M Competition featuring aero parts from German tuner AC Schnitzer. Aside from the visual upgrades, the BMW X4 M Competition now makes a whooping 600Hp and 700 Nm Torque from the M TwinPower Turbo engine.

The visual upgrades start at the front with an aero front bumper splitter, painted also the Toronto Red exterior color. Moving to the back, you can immediately spot the aggressive rear roof-spoiler and the trunk lip which add the necessary downforce to cope with all that power.

Speaking of power, the BMW X4 M Competition, in standard form, makes 510 hp and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) from its new S58 3.0 liter six-cylinder engine designed by BMW M. But now, likely through an ECU remap, the X4 M Competition outputs 600 hp and 700 Nm of torque.

BMW claims a 0-62 mph time of 4.1 seconds for the X4 M Competition, but with the power bump, this power SUV should drop in the 3 seconds range.

As you’d expect from AC Schnizer, additional work is performed on the suspension. Therefore, a new lowered AC Schnitzer suspension is now part of the overall X4 M package.

U.S. pricing starts at $69,900 for the X3 M and $73,400 for the X4 M; the Competition models will set you back another $7000. But we still don’t know what BMW Abu Dhabi Motor charges for this “Red Beast”.