BMW is recalling X6 sDrive40i, X6 xDrive40i and X6 xDrive50i models

The newly released BMW X6 is getting a recall. According to BMW and NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the recall covers 550 models of the G06 X6. The models recalled are the 2020 X6 sDrive40i, X6 xDrive40i, and X6 xDrive50i vehicles.

The recall notice states that the rear spoiler may detach. If the spoiler detaches while the vehicle is being driven, it can become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.

To fix the issue, BMW will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and replace the rear spoiler, as necessary free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin April 13, 2020. Owners may contact BMW customer service at (800) 525-7417.

In the United States, the MSRP pricing starts at $64,300 for the new 2020 X6 sDrive40i, $66,600 for the X6 xDrive40i and $85,650 for the X6 M50i. Pricing does not include $995 Destination.

BMW started the manufacturing of the X6 at Spartanburg plant in August 2019. The car went on sale in November 2019.