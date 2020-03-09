BMWBLOG

Contact

Rumor: BMW M2 Gran Coupe might be in works

BMW M2, Rumors | March 9th, 2020 by 0
2020 BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe 52 830x553

Autocar reports this week on a new series of upcoming BMW models. One of them is the next-generation G87 BMW M2, a rear-wheel drive sportscar due out in 2022. The second model mentioned by the bombshell article is a potential BMW M2 Gran Coupe.

Autocar understands the M2 Coupe will eventually be joined by a four-door coupe, despite previous reports to the contrary. Rivaling the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 and forthcoming new Audi RS3 Sedan, the BMW M2 Gran Coupe will get around 400 horsepower.

2020 BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe 24 830x553

The power is likely to come from a highly tuned version of the current BMW M235i Gran Coupe’s four-cylinder engine and have fully variable four-wheel drive. The 2.0 liter four-cylinder turbo currently makes 306 horsepower.

If the BMW M2 Gran Coupe comes to market, it will also bring an M-specific design. So expect to see a more aggressive front fascia with the typical M air intakes and front bumper, as well as a rear diffuser and a spoiler. Inside, new sport seats are in order, along with a specific M Steering Wheel and trims.

The BMW M2 Gran Coupe will also be a first for the M Division and it’s not likely to be without criticism from the BMW M community. The four-door sports coupe will be their first front-wheel drive-based model.

If the BMW M235i Gran Coupe is priced in the $40,000 range, we expect an M2 model to easily jump above $50,000.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NEWSLETTER