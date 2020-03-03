IAA Frankfurt Motor Show Moving To Munich Starting In 2021

Germany’s Verband der Automobilindustrie has announced that the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show will move to Munich starting in 2021. The German car association says that “attractive event locations, excellent transport infrastructure, and expertise in the organization of major events” as the reasons for choosing Munich.

Initially, the VDA picked Berlin, Hamburg, and Munich as the prospective sites for the Frankfurt Motor Show. “The three cities that were shortlisted as the venue have all presented highly ambitious and convincing plans to further develop the IAA together with the VDA,” VDA President Hildegard Müller said in the group’s announcement. “It was a very close race, for which I thank the participants warmly.”

Attendance at last year’s Frankfurt Motor Show dropped by 30 percent, and in reaction to falling numbers, the German car industry decided to change its location.

Given the proximity to many German car makers’ headquarters, Munich will have been the natural choice. BMW is in the heart of Munich and Audi is only a short distance in Ingolstadt.

Furthermore, the VDA said: “The IAA will evolve from an automotive to a mobility platform. In addition to the fascination with cars, it should be the initial spark that the host city will develop into a smart city with intelligent traffic concepts and innovative networking of modes of transport – sustainable and geared to people’s needs. Munich and the concept of the city offer the best conditions for this – and thus for the restart of the IAA – in the opinion of the VDA board.”

BMW, reacting to the announcement on Twitter, said: “What a fantastic choice! The #IAA 2021 will take place in Munich and we are excited to welcome everyone to our home town.”