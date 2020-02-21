Photo Comparison: BMW X6 M vs Mercedes-AMG GLE63 Coupe

It’s not uncommon for journalists and car enthusiasts to join forces in mocking the BMW X6 M and its odd-ball styling. Car enthusiasts can be a divisive bunch but it seems as if mocking the X6 is a unifying force among most. I’m guilty of joining in the mockery myself. However, it’s likely BMW that’s having the last laugh, as the X6 has been such a big seller and trendsetter that several rival brands have released their own competitors. One of which is the new Mercedes-AMG GLE63 Coupe.

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. If that’s the case, the X6 M should be blushing at the sight of the GLE63 Coupe. They’re so incredibly similar, in terms of shape and proportions, that it’s actually quite shocking. However, they do have their differences. So let’s take a look at both cars and see which one is better looking.

Judging which of these two is better looking is actually quite difficult because neither is exactly pretty. However, they do have their strengths and weaknesses. So let’s check them out.

Up front, I think the BMW X6 M takes the win. Its sharply angled grilles, sleek headlights and aggressive front air intakes make it seem like the sharper, sportier car. While the AMG isn’t exactly bad looking, its grille and lower front air intakes give it a dumpy looking frown that just isn’t particularly attractive. Both cars have illuminated grille options but the Bimmer’s is more flamboyant and it’s clear by looking at these two cars that flamboyance matters to their clientele.

In profile, it’s much more difficult to judge. This is honestly the best angle to look at both cars, from the side. Personally, I think the X6 looks a bit sportier, a bit sleeker but I also like the AMG’s little ducktail spoiler. However, I think I have to give the nod to the BMW X6 M, as the AMG reminds me a bit too much like a Tesla Model X, which is one of the worst looking cars I’ve ever seen.

Out back, the Mercedes-AMG GLE63 Coupe crawls back into the fight, with a better looking rump. Let’s be clear, it’s not great looking, it’s just better looking than the X6 M’s. The AMG’s taillights are slim and angular and they visually lower the back end of the car. While the X6’s taillights are ultra-slim but incredibly wide, so they span almost the entire width of the back end of the car, making the car seem fat and wide. They’re also placed high on the trunk, so they make the entire rear end seem very tall and awkward. So the AMG wins the ass competition.

Inside, it’s a bit of a toss up. Both cars have good looking cabins with excellent materials and top-notch tech. If I had to choose, though, I’d pick the AMG. While I like the cabin of BMW X6 M a lot (I actually think it’s the best part of the car), I think the AMG’s is a bit more modern and expensive looking. I can’t judge them on material qualities, as I haven’t been in the AMG, so I won’t (the X6’s materials are superb, however). So purely on aesthetics, I’m taking the AMG.

That leaves this fight at 2-2, a dead heat. Honestly, I’m not a great person to pick a winner here, as I like the looks of neither. I’d rather live with herpes than either of these two cars. Having said that, if I had to pick, I’d pick the BMW X6 M. I’ve driven the X6 and lived with it for a week, so I’m picking the devil I know versus the devil I don’t.

But instead of me choosing one out of necessity, you choose which you think is best and let us know in the comments below.