AC Schnitzer spices up the new BMW 1 Series with bespoke tuning parts

BMW tuner AC Schnitzer has recently revealed the tuning parts program for the brand new F40 1 Series. AC Schnitzer will pimp your new 1 Series right away, as it launched the tuning program for the F40 generation. We are told that the program is still under development and additional parts will be made available at a future date.

At the moment, the AC Schnitzer tuning program for the 1 Series is aimed at the M Sport/M Technic models only, but in the near future, other non-M Sport will qualify for the aerodynamic and technical parts treatment.

The German tuner is aiming to offer a complete tuning experience with the F40 1 Series program, which already includes an extensive range of technical upgrades such as: wheels and wheel/tire combinations, exhaust tailpipes, spring kits, aerodynamic components for cars with M-Technic.

Other tuning parts, like the performance upgrades with subassembly warranty, silencer solutions for petrol models, aerodynamic components for 1 Series models without M-Technic and aluminum accessories for the interior will be launched later.

AC Schnitzer offers a complete range of light alloy AC1 wheels and wheel/tire sets with xi-xd design and high-sheen finish in either anthracite or bicolor shades.

Furthermore, the aerodynamic kit includes the boot door-mounted rear spoiler and rear skirt protective film. Other visuals enhancements include the AC Schnitzer revised door sills and side/rear emblems with M135i xDrive badge deletion.