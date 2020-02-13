This is the BMW M2 by FUTURA 2000

BMW M and international contemporary artist FUTURA 2000 have just released the fruit of their first collaboration. In this partnership, FUTURA 2000, who is known for his mastery of color, concentric forms, and kinetic composition, will create three exclusive and unique versions of the BMW M2 Competition.

FUTURA will also design a limited-edition of the BMW M2 Competition which is scheduled for public purchase in June 2020.

One of the hand-painted BMW M2 by FUTURA 2000 vehicles celebrated its world premiere at the second Frieze Los Angeles—being held at the Paramount Pictures Studios in Hollywood.

“The BMW M2 Competition is dynamic, extroverted and, to a certain degree, pleasantly provocative. I consider it a great honour to be able to add a special touch to this vehicle,” says FUTURA 2000. Markus Flasch, CEO BMW M GmbH, adds: “We are very proud of having been able to gain such an internationally well-known artist as FUTURA 2000 for the collaboration on the three unique one-offs of the BMW M2 Competition.

I’m already looking forward very much to seeing how he transforms our M2 into the edition intended for our customers. With his unique, constructive and rebellious style, Futura is perfectly suited to a young and wild automobile such as the BMW M2 Competition.”

FUTURA’s work will focus on both the exterior and interior of the BMW M2 Competition. Inside, there are trim strips on the instrument panel and the center console of each vehicle boast a special, individually created FUTURA 2000 design. The bi-colored, Dakota leather M sports seats in black and ivory white feature polar blue contrast stitching.

In addition, the interior package includes an M Alcantara leather-clad sports steering wheel with a grey 12 o’clock marking and special door sill trims bearing the consecutive limited-edition number and a Futura signature.

From the outside, the BMW M2 Edition designed by FUTURA 2000* is recognizable by the painted surfaces on the front and rear aprons and the side sills. Furthermore, each M2 Competition is fitted with 19-inch jet black light alloy wheels.

Pricing will be released at a future date.