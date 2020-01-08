BMW joins IRMA, highlights efforts to source ethically mined resources

BMW has been making a point lately, highlighting the fact that electric cars are not eco-friendly as many people might think. A lot goes into making an EV that could be considered harmful and that’s something all car makers need to address. For instance, the mining of rare-Earth materials used in batteries is often even more damaging to the environment than internal combustion cars. Late last year BMW announced it will be sourcing all the elements needed for its batteries ethically and that, in the near future, BMW-developed batteries won’t need rare Earths at all. This week another step was made in the right direction.

BMW announced it will be the first car maker to join IRMA, the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance. The goal of this association is to transform the industrial mining sector towards more responsible practices according to IRMA. “Sustainability is an important aspect of our corporate strategy and we are fully aware of our responsibility in mineral value chains.” said Dr Andreas Wendt, a member of the board of management of BMW.

“For the BMW Group and its stakeholders, it is of the utmost importance that environmental and social standards are adhered to throughout the entire value chain. Raw materials form the basis for every industrial production process and our need will continue to grow accordingly. We believe that IRMA, with its ambitious certification standard, will contribute to enhancing responsibility in global value chains and improving environmental and social performance,” he added.

With the recent rise in demand for various mined good from the automotive industry, people in the mining industry are finding themselves overwhelmed. At the same time, they need to make sure nobody gets hurt in the process and that’s what IRMA stands for. The association helps non-profit organizations, unions, local communities and businesses work together with the mining industry to provide more more transparency in the supply chain. At the same time, IRMA measures mine sites on a raft of areas including health and safety, human rights, pollution control, and land reclamation, among others.