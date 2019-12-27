Travis Scott auctioning a CACTUS JACK 1988 BMW E30 M3 for charity

Coinciding with the release of the JACKBOYS compilation, American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer Travis Scott‘s Cactus Jack label is auctioning a CACTUS JACK 1988 BMW E30 M3 featured on the cover of the album. The proceeds will be donated to a charity. The iconic E30 M3 was adorned with a series of mods which will certainly increase the price of the car.

The M3 is painted in a sky blue color, complemented by some off-white and brown color tones. Four Hella headlights are placed on the hood and just above the kidney grille. A redesigned front bumper is also included (along with a large air gap in the middle), while gold-painted BBS wheels were thrown into the mix. Of course, there is “Cactus Jack” branding across several parts of the car and a series of motifs that range all the way from prints like words in Cyrillic to logos of companies like Texaco or Continental.

In the back, a massive racing wing reminds us of the E30’s motorsport and DNA racing, a car that has won several championships back in the day.

Released on Dec. 26, the JACKBOYS seven-track compilation features spots from fellow label talent such as Sheck Wes and Don Toliver as well as hip-hop heavy hitters Quavo, Offset and Young Thug. The album’s opening track is a remix to Scott’s second number-one single, “Highest In The Room,” which features Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía and Atlanta rapper Lil Baby.

But if you’re just interested in the car, click here for a better look at the car and to sign up for the auction.

The first BMW M3 was based on the E30 3 Series and was produced from March 1986 to June 1991. The majority of E30 M3s were produced in the coupe body style, but limited volumes of convertibles were also manufactured. The E30 M3 used the BMW S14 four-cylinder engine. The initial versions were rated at 192 hp and had a top speed of 235 km/h (146 mph). In countries where a catalytic converter was not fitted, the engine generated 197 hp.

In September 1989, European M3s were upgraded to the 212 hp, increasing the top speed to 240 km/h (149 mph).