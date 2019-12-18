BMWBLOG Podcast Episode 10: Chris Harris, GMA T.50 and Classic Mini

Our podcast has finally hit a small milestone — its tenth episode. That’s not even a drop in the bucket for most podcasts but it’s big for us. We had no real expectations going into it, as we’d never done any sort of podcasting before, and we were really just trying something out. However, we’ve been pleasantly surprised with how well it’s been received and how much fun we’ve had doing it. So for our tenth episode, we picked some good topics, such as Chris Harris’ comments about SUVs, the incredibly exciting Gordan Murray Automotive T.50 and a classic Mini Cooper S.

For Chris Harris’ comments, I talk about what he recently said in an interview about the Aston Martin DBX. During the interview, he called automakers out for bloated SUVs and their lack of innovation. The reason I brought it up was because I actually wrote an article agreeing with him and the comments were interesting. It was a surprisingly polarizing topic, with some fans vehemently disagreeing with Harris and some on his side.

Though, I quickly transition from that to the upcoming GMA (Gordan Murray Automotive) T.50, Murray’s latest pure supercar. It’s the spiritual successor to the McLaren F1 and, while it hasn’t been officially revealed yet, its specs sound sensational. Considering how beloved Murray is by BMW fans, it’s no surprise the upcoming T.50 is exciting a lot of the fanbase.

However, the highlight of this episode, for me, is the classic Mini Cooper S. Back in Monterey, during Monterey Car Week, I drove a 1965 Mini Cooper S and it’s a car I can’t get out of my head. It’s one that I need to own and it was my absolute driving highlight of the year.

You can expect a podcast episode from us each week and you can find each episode almost anywhere you can find podcasts. So Apple, Google, Spotify, Stitcher and Radiopublic. We’ll also be taking email questions that we’ll answer at the end of each episode, so shoot us questions at nico@bmwblog.com.

So I want to say thanks to our listeners for helping us get to our measly ten-episode milestone. We can’t wait to keep going, bring more interesting guests on and doing more cool stuff, such as recording live from auto shows. So thanks again and stay tuned.