The gas G50 3 Series is 50 mm longer and 24 mm wider than the G20, rides on up to 20-inch wheels, and loses 31 liters of trunk space.

Article Summary The M350 xDrive's B58 inline-six makes 580 Nm (428 lb-ft) and hits 60 mph in 4.1 seconds, while the 320's B48 four-cylinder makes 211 hp.

Seat controls move to the door panels for the first time on a 3 Series, and the steering wheel gets floating haptic spokes.

The 330 is missing from the launch lineup, and BMW hasn't shared details on it yet.

We knew a lot about the new 3 Series before it even launched. That’s largely due to the release of the electric i3, which was expected to share most of its bodywork and cabin with the combustion-powered model. Come release day, that premise more or less held up. However, it’s the first official look at the next generation of gas-powered 3 Series cars, and that always merits comparison with the previous generation. The predictable design changes mesh with a lineup of enhanced powertrains to make the gas-powered 3 Series as exciting as it has ever been.

Exterior Design

The biggest changes to the 3 Series really are aesthetic, and that starts on the outside. The gas 3 Series inherits the electric car’s design for the most part, but there are a handful of small differences. In the front, Neue Klasse design is front and center, with very few differences separating the gas and electric cars but a clear rift between generations. The G50 makes big changes everywhere, and is a marked departure from the 3 Series we’ve come to love over the last few decades. Around the back, you’ll note the absence of exhaust pipes on this particular 3 Series, but the M350 model still has traditional exhaust exits.

The G20’s streamlined profile is replaced instead with a decidedly more aggressive and angular slope towards the rear end. The new car also offers wheels up to 20 inches in diameter, whereas the G20 stopped short at 19s. The new 3 Series grows a little bit from the G20, too. The G50 is slightly larger in every direction. It’s about two inches (50 mm) longer, one inch (24 mm) wider, and half an inch (12 mm) taller, with another 0.4 inches (10 mm) between the axles.

Interior Design

Lots changes on the inside, too. The new steering wheel features an array of haptic buttons on the center spokes (which don’t connect to the wheel, but “float”). A 17.9-inch center display replaces the vast expanse of dual screens featured in the last 3 Series. Along with all these changes come tweaked switchgear and, for the first time on a 3 Series, seat controls on the door. Materials on offer stay strong; Veganza, PerformTex, and Merino leather are all available for the gas 3er. Trunk capacity is down marginally. The G50 3 Series offers 450 liters (15.9 cu ft) of space, while the last generation offered 481 liters (17 cu ft).

Performance

The BMW 3 Series is practically the poster child for “the Ultimate Driving Machine.” The new range starts with the 156-horsepower (115 kW) 318. Above it, the 320 uses a 2.0-liter B48 four-cylinder producing a healthy 211 horsepower (155 kW), enough for a claimed 7.4-second run to 60 mph. The M350 xDrive brings a much bigger jump in performance: its B58 inline-six delivers 443 horsepower (326 kW) and 428 pound-feet (580 Nm) of torque, cutting the 0–60 mph time to 4.1 seconds. BMW has yet to share details on the 330, which appears to be absent from the launch lineup.

Weight goes up, too. The outgoing 320 weighed in at 1,460 kg (3,682 lbs), and the new one tips the scales at 1,680 kg (3,703 lbs). The M350 xDrive adds just around 600 pounds (272 kg) to its curb weight. All weights are from BMW direct and are measured to DIN—so exact curb weight figures might change depending on where you look, but the point stands. The G50 3 Series is heavier than the G20 3 Series, but by how much depends on the engine. Granted, that shouldn’t surprise anyone at this point.

Technology

The G50 retains the features buyers will recognize, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, built-in navigation, extensive voice controls, and My BMW app integration. Its new operating system adds more ways to personalize the interface, while the optional 3D head-up display should appeal to drivers who want more information in their line of sight. It certainly looks different in the cabin, but usable tech really doesn’t change all that much from the previous generation.

Well, what do you think? Does the G50 BMW 3 Series do justice to one of the most famous nameplates in all of automotive-dom? It’s a big step forward. The 3 Series now officially joins the X5 (and the iX3) in the Neue Klasse family, and we’re interested to see how that translates to what matters most: the driving experience.