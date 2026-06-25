BMW bids sayonara to the outgoing X5 by giving the luxury SUV the special edition treatment for the last time.

Article Summary The BMW X5 xDrive40d Final Edition is a Japan-only swan song for the fourth-generation luxury SUV.

It's joined by an entry-level X5 xDrive40d Original with a lower asking price.

BMW Japan is taking orders and will start deliveries of both X5 models next month.

We’re likely just days away from the world premiere of the fifth-generation X5. Before that happens, BMW is sending off the outgoing “G05” with a Final Edition in Japan. It’s based on the xDrive40d with the M Sport Package Pro, and you don’t necessarily have to order one in this Manhattan paint finish. The six-cylinder diesel SUV is also available in Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, and M Carbon Black.

The swan song for the current X5 features some of the nicest wheels available on the luxury SUV, a 22-inch Individual set with Orbit Grey accents. Final Editions tend to come with a long list of standard equipment, and this one is no exception. BMW Japan went all out with the extras, adding features such as a panoramic glass sunroof, carbon-fiber trim, and an Alcantara headliner.

Thanks to the M Sport Package Pro, the X5 Final Edition gets the extended Shadowline treatment with numerous dark accents. It also comes with M Sport brakes with red calipers and an M Sport exhaust, not to mention M seatbelts. If that sounds appealing, BMW Japan is asking ¥13,980,000 and will begin deliveries next month.

Japan Gets A Cheaper BMW X5 Diesel

If that price tag exceeds your budget, there’s now a more affordable way to get the X5 in the Land of the Rising Sun. Called the Original, it is also based on the xDrive40d. However, it trims the list of standard equipment to lower the asking price. It starts at ¥12,980,000 and includes a third row, bringing seating capacity to seven.

The X5 Original is available in either Black Sapphire or Alpine White. Despite serving as the entry-level version, it still comes with air suspension and Driving Assistant Professional. BMW Japan also includes Digital Key Plus and the built-in Drive Recorder dashcam.

Like the well-equipped X5 Final Edition, the X5 Original is already available to order, with deliveries scheduled to begin in July. Naturally, both models are built in right-hand-drive specification and represent the last chance to buy the luxury SUV before the “G65” arrives later this year or in 2027.

BMW has already confirmed that the six-cylinder diesel engine will carry over to the next-generation model as one of five powertrain options, alongside gasoline, plug-in hybrid, electric, and even hydrogen.