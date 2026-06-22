BMW won't name names, but the retooled plant and the gap below the iX1 both point to one likely model: the i1.

Article Summary BMW will halt production at its Leipzig plant for roughly 5.5 weeks this summer to retool for Neue Klasse EVs.

Leipzig currently builds only compact models, which makes the BMW i1 (NB0) the most logical fit for the retooled lines.

The retool addresses a real gap: BMW has no compact EV below the iX1, whose 500 km WLTP range now trails the new i3's 912 km.

BMW’s Leipzig plant is going dark for five and a half weeks this summer, and when it comes back online, it’s rumored to be wired for the Neue Klasse. Plant manager Petra Peterhänsel confirmed the shutdown to dpa, saying simply, “we’re preparing for the ‘Neue Klasse.'” She declined to name which model or models the retooled lines will actually build, but the timing and the location both point in an obvious direction.

BMW i Started In Leipzig

Leipzig isn’t new to electric production. The plant built the original i3 from 2013 until that car was discontinued in 2022, and it’s stayed one of BMW’s more electrified German plants ever since. Today, though, the only fully electric vehicle rolling off the line is the MINI Countryman (U25), alongside the BMW 1 Series (F70), 2 Series Gran Coupe (F74), and 2 Series Active Tourer (U06), none of which BMW currently offers as a battery-electric model.

BMW announced a nine-figure investment in modernizing Leipzig last year around the plant’s 20th anniversary, so there is clearly a change coming for the production lines.

Why The First-Ever BMW i1 Is The Obvious Candidate

Every model currently built in Leipzig is a compact, and none of them stretches past 4.5 meters. That’s important because it rules out a lot of the Neue Klasse rollout, since the i3 sedan and iX3 are both bigger cars built elsewhere. What it doesn’t rule out is the BMW i1, the NB0-coded electric hatchback expected to replace the lower end of the 1 Series lineup. With BMW already electrifying the 1 Series through Neue Klasse architecture, building the i1 in Leipzig would be a logical extension of what the plant already does, and the i2 (NB8), a Gran Coupe-style sibling reportedly sharing the same underpinnings, could eventually join it there.

Don’t expect either car on the line anytime soon. Most of the reporting on the i1 points to a 2028 production start, with the i2 following after.

Will It Be A FWD Or RWD?

Whether the unconfirmed BMW i1 will be a front-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive car, it’s the bigger question. The Neue Klasse (NCAR) architecture is built around rear-wheel drive first, with the possibility of adding supporting electric motors at two, three or even four wheels.

BMW is combining externally excited synchronous motors (EESM) on the rear axle and asynchronous motors (ASM) on the front. BMW’s choice to use an asynchronous motor (ASM) on the front axle is strategic. Unlike synchronous motors, an ASM doesn’t require continuous electrical input, meaning it can remain inactive when front-wheel traction isn’t needed.

So if this architecture stays in place, then the BMW 1 Series electric could return to the rear-wheel drive approach as the first generation 1 Series.

Leipzig’s Place In The Manufacturing Network

Leipzig built 259,430 cars in 2025, making it BMW’s fifth-largest plant behind Spartanburg, Regensburg, Tiexi, and Dingolfing. It’s not the company’s biggest factory, but it builds enough cars that a five-week pause is a real bet on where demand is headed. BMW has been deliberately vague about the specifics, and that’s probably the point: the retooling locks in the capability without committing the company to a model name it might still be arguing about internally. Five and a half weeks from now, we’ll know the plant can build Neue Klasse EVs.

[Source: BimmerToday / @sugardesign_1]