If you’re like me, you read our previous post about building a compact sim racing rig, got to the end, and gawked at the price of over $3,500 – which didn’t even include the cost of a computer and monitor! So we set out to test a more budget friendly setup that will provide you with everything you need to get started in sim racing that won’t break the budget or require a lot of space.

The Setup: “The Office”

My office is rather small since I need it for work, storing my gear, filming podcasts, and now sim racing, all in a 9.5’x11’ space. Thus, I needed something that I could pack up and store away when not in use. I can’t exactly leave a massive aluminum cockpit in the middle, or even off to the side of my office, this is where the Playseat Challenge X changes the game.

Combine that with my SecretLab Magnus Pro adjustable desk: I am able to set up the sim rig tucked in underneath it, lower the desk down to the perfect height with one touch of a button, and then extend the monitor arm out so my ultrawide monitor is positioned perfectly in front of the steering wheel. This is the perfect setup for my small space.

The Cockpit: Playseat Challenge X Logitech Edition

I’ll admit, when I saw photos of the Playseat Challenge X Logitech Edition, I was a bit skeptical. I thought it would work okay to get my sim racing journey started, but it wouldn’t be ideal for me as I am larger at 6’2”, 210 pounds, and take racing a bit more seriously than most!

The engineering is genuinely impressive though as it arrived in a fairly small box. The assembly took me about an hour with about another 30 mins to get everything mounted. Instructions are really well laid out and it goes together quite easily with minimal tools.

It features these “X-Adapt” hinges which allow you to adjust the seating position from a more upright “GT” style to a laid-back, Formula-style position in seconds. And the great thing is that this seat doesn’t really feel like it’s an adjustable seat. Once the X-Adapt latches are locked down, the seat doesn’t move, shift, or even squeak at all.

For ease of entry, the steering wheel and base are mounted to an arm and base plate that can be unlatched and swung out of the way. With the supplied cable straps, you can neatly route the cables from the wheel down to the floor, keeping them out of the way and tangle free.

You can fine-tune positions of the pedals and wheel with just a few quick turns of a dial. The pedals extend far enough out for my 6’2” frame and the steering wheel angle can be quickly adjusted – even while sitting in the seat. Plus, the backrest and seat firmness can be adjusted using large Velcro straps in the back, assuring a fit that enhances every race.

The seat material is made out of what Playseat calls “ActiFit” breathable fabric and is very similar to what you’d find in a proper racing seat. This material keeps you cool when you’re sweating through a long stint at the Nürburgring. The rigidity is surprisingly good, too; when you stomp on the brake pedal, the frame holds firm. It feels like a proper cockpit, not a toy.

But the real magic is its practicality. When you’re done racing, the whole thing folds up in a matter of seconds with the wheel and pedals still attached! It weighs only 26 lbs, so it’s compact and light enough that you can literally slide it into a closet or under a bed.

The Controls: Logitech G923

Since the Playseat I was provided is specifically made for Logitech, and this is a budget build, I decided to go with the Logitech G923 which features “TrueForce” feedback. It’s routinely on sale for less than their entry-level G29 set, yet it adds the TrueForce feedback which connects directly to in-game physics for more realism. The premium build features aluminum paddle shifters, a hand-stitched leather wheel, and a pressure-sensitive brake system.

The Drive: Sony Playstation 5 with Assetto Corsa Competizione

The last piece of the puzzle is the Playstation 5, but you can easily go with XBOX as well. It’s plug and play and I don’t have to mess with a PC build or any additional software. I decided to go with the lowest priced version, the slim digital.

I used the computer mount that attaches to the SecretLab Magnus desk leg to mount the PS5 and ran all of the network, USB, and power wires through the desk. This produces a clean setup and makes for easy setup and take down which only takes a couple minutes at most.

For racing, I chose the official GT World Challenge video game, Assetto Corsa Competizione. There’s a strong racing community around it and has been a staple of Esports for the last few years.

A Great SIM Racing Starter Kit

I’ve been driving this setup for a few months now and I’m really enjoying it. It provides enough engagement to get the addiction started! The steering wheel feels nice in the hands, and while the 2.3 Nm force feedback motors are adequate to provide some feedback, there is something a little clunky about its delivery. When you hit the curbing, the wheel vibrates and you can feel when the ABS kicks in. It’s quick to respond to my inputs and feels accurate once all of your personalized settings are dialed in.

Pedals feel okay as there is a little progressivity to them, but they are a bit light. My main complaint is that they are really close together. Thus, one of the first mods I am going to do is remove the clutch pedal and move the brake pedal to that location. The Logitech G series has been popular for many years, so there are a lot of mods out there to tailor it how you’d like.

For the most part, I am really happy with this setup and have been able to get fairly respectable lap times out of it. The Playseat is definitely the best part as it holds me well and has been really comfortable over multiple sessions that have lasted late into the night.

Cost Breakdown

Playseat Challenge X Logitech Edition: $299.00

Logitech G923 TRUEFORCE Racing System: $299.99

Playstation 5 Slim Digital: $399.99

Assetto Corsa Competizione: $39.99

Total Cost: $1,038.97 plus any local sales tax

These are all prices if you were to buy new and at their normal retail price. We have seen the Playseat Challenge X go on sale for as low as $225 and we were able to buy a refurbished Logitech G923 on sale for $179.99. With the Playstation Store routinely running sales of Assetto Corsa Competizione which drop that to as low as $9.99, your total cost could be over $200 less at just $814.97 plus tax.

Disclaimer: Playseat supplied the seat for review, and it does not need to be returned.