Those of us in America may be familiar with the 318ti and its unique “California top.” Smack dab between a convertible soft top and traditional roof, the California Edition 318ti offered a canvas top that stretched over both the front and rear seats — perfect for sunny days, but perhaps not ideal for rainy environments. While those California top cars are exceedingly rare, we’ve found something in the same vein but even more uncommon. You’re looking at pictures of the BMW 328i Baur Topcabriolet.

What is the BMW 328i Baur Topcabriolet?

Dyed in the wool enthusiasts might recognize the Baur name. The coachbuilder made a name for itself in the pre- and post-World War II era, making convertible tops for automakers like Mercedes and, of course, BMW. When BMW and others started making convertibles on their own, Baur instead sought out a new niche. Essentially, the company began making convertible versions of sedans. One such car was the E36 generation BMW 3 Series. It was also, in fact, the company’s last BMW would-be convertible project. Considering only 311 vehicles were produced, we’re not too shocked Baur sought new roads forward.

Anyway, the BMW 328i Baur Topcabriolet is exactly what it sounds like. It’s an E36 generation BMW 3 Series with a Baur-sourced top replacing the traditional roof. What makes this car unique — er, more unique — is its engine. Unlike regular Baur 3 Series of the time, which could be specified in 318i, 320i, or 325i guise, this one sports the hottest engine you could get in a non-M3 3 Series of the vintage. The hearty 2.8-liter M52B28 engine provided up to 190 horsepower (142 kW), making it just 30 or so horsepower shy of the U.S.-spec M3. Of course, these were never officially available in the U.S., making that a bit of a silly comparison. This one’s painted Montrealblau, a somewhat uncommon metallic blue finish.

There are some interesting anecdotes and asides we have to point out. For one, we’re unsure why BMW introduces the BMW 328i Baur Topcabriolet as such, when it seems clear that the car was in fact named the Baur TC4 or TC4 Landaulet. Perhaps the engine? Secondly, our brief touch on Baur history hardly does service to the brand’s impact on automotive history. Karosserie Baur was also responsible for final assembly of the legendary BMW M1. The arguably even more notable Porsche 959 was also pieced together at Baur. Today, cars like the BMW 328i Baur Topcabriolet are a reminder of the past.