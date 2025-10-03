Used car prices have been on the move a lot in 2025, but BMW seems to be a bit of a special case. According to data from iSeeCars, the German automaker’s lineup has managed to outpace almost every other brand and a broader trend of rising values. While the average used car (one to five years old) climbed just 3.7% year-over-year in July, BMWs jumped by more than 11%, with certain models seeing double-digit surges in value. From the depreciation-prone 7 Series to the ever-popular 4 Series Coupe and Gran Coupe, some used BMWs are now commanding thousands more than they did a year ago, apparently making them hot commodities in today’s used car market.

Some Used BMWs Got More Expensive

On average, the data shows that used vehicles are appreciating relative to last year’s values. It’s part of a five-month trend beginning in March of this year, the outlet claims. But, the reason we’re here today is BMW values in particular, which are serious outliers. Compared to one year ago, some used BMW models have become considerably more expensive. According to the data, the BMW 4 Series is the king of used car price increases, now commanding $40,597 on average, a 30% and nearly $10,000 jump over last year’s average values. More shocking still is that one of the most heavily depreciating sedans on the market, the BMW 7 Series, is more expensive today than it was a year ago. According to iSeeCars, the BMW 7 Series commanded $9,833 more in July 2025 than in July 2024. That’s an increase of 20.2%.

Less shocking are the other models that made the outlet’s “top 20 cars with the largest price increase.” The BMW X3 and BMW 5 Series saw increases in the mid-$4,000 range, both gaining around 13% in average pricing. Importantly, both models have seen recent generation changes which could be partially responsible for the pricing turmoil. Down near the bottom of the list (spot 17), the BMW 2 Series saw a 10.9% rise in average price, now trading at $30,362. BMW occupied a total of five spots in the top 20; no other marque comes close. Perhaps tellingly, BMW is also completely absent from another list iSeeCars put together, which tracks the top 20 largest price drops. iSeeCars data comes from “analyzing over 1.5 million one- to five-year old used cars sold in July 2024 and 2025.”

Used BMWs Are Overall Pricier Now Than Last Year

What does all the data mean? Well, iSeeCars kind of wraps it all up with a bow. BMW models, on average, commanded 11.4% more in July 2025 than the year prior. To the brand’s credit, only Land Rover and Infiniti saw gains in the same vicinity, and they each beat BMW out by 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively. Average cost of a used BMW was $4,306 more than it was in July 2024, and the new average price was $42,153. The Bavarian luxury brand also outpaces the average used car handily. The website’s data says used car prices increased 3.7% on average in July 2025, and the average cost of a used car was $31,770. Obviously, BMW’s double-digit percentage gain and low-$40,000 price tag are both much higher.

Ultimately, the takeaway is clear: it’s generally more expensive to buy a used BMW in the U.S. today than it was last year. Whether or not prices will continue to rise or not is a matter of speculation, but it’s worth noting that the five-month tear of escalating used car prices was preceded by a 2.5-year run of falling prices. iSeeCars says rising prices reflect “an ongoing shortage in used car supply.”

