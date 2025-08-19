Counterfeit spare parts are a global problem. BMW is tackling it with a new security feature: the first digitally verifiable hologram strip, developed with KURZ SCRIBOS. Counterfeit spare parts compromise performance, drive up maintenance costs, and can put drivers at real risk. To address the issue, BMW Group has worked with KURZ SCRIBOS to develop the first digitally verifiable hologram strip for spare parts packaging.

How the New Security Strip Works

The strip looks like a standard hologram but carries far more advanced security features. It uses dynamic optical effects, microtext, and hidden markers that are invisible to the naked eye. These elements can only be authenticated with a dedicated KURZ SCRIBOS app, available to trained professionals.

This two-step system—physical holography combined with digital verification—makes it nearly impossible for counterfeiters to replicate. Even if the packaging is copied, the hologram cannot be confirmed as genuine without the proper tools.

Securing BMW’s Parts Network

BMW manages a massive spare parts network, with more than 40 million parts in circulation globally. The new hologram strip adds a critical safeguard for dealerships, service centers, and customers. It gives experts a reliable way to verify parts quickly, cutting off one of the main entry points for counterfeit products.

Why It Matters

Other manufacturers have highlighted just how widespread the problem is. Mercedes-Benz reported seizing more than 1.5 million counterfeit parts in 2024, including brake components with toxic materials and flammable air filters. While BMW doesn’t share specific figures, it faces the same risks: cheap knockoffs packaged to look legitimate, but made without regard for safety.

Building Trust in Genuine Parts

The hologram strip is designed to help restore confidence in the supply chain. Customers may not notice the difference themselves, but they can be sure their dealer or workshop has the means to verify every part. For BMW, the move is less about image and more about keeping unsafe products out of circulation.

[Photo: Kurz Scribos / BimmerToday]