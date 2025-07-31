MINI is doubling down on its electric push with the introduction of two new special editions: the Cooper Electric Monochrome and the Aceman Monochrome. MINI says that these fixed-specification models strip back the color and complexity in favor of a cleaner, more mature aesthetic—while packing in more standard equipment than ever before. But of course, both these models, like the regular Aceman and Cooper Electric, are not offered in the United States.

Two Exterior Colors And Exclusive Wheels

Available in just two exterior shades—Midnight Black or Nanuq White—the Monochrome editions aim to deliver even more simplicity in design. Gone is the brand’s hallmark contrast roof; instead, both models feature a body-colored roof that creates a seamless, uniform profile from top to bottom. It’s a subtle design tweak, but one that gives the Monochrome editions a more cohesive and grown-up appearance compared to their more playful siblings.

Each model rides on exclusive grey-finished alloy wheels, with the Cooper Electric sitting on 17-inch U Spoke Grey wheels, while the Aceman gets a larger 18-inch set finished in a distinctive Night Flash Grey design.

A Brand New Fabric Inside

The subdued color palette extends into the cabin, where MINI has introduced an all-new interior material for the first time. A multitone fabric upholstery stretches across the front and rear seats, accented with crisp white and yellow stitching. The same material is also used on the dashboard strap, tying the cabin together visually. A black cloth wraps the dash itself, while the Anthracite headliner completes the subdued, monochrome theme. Unfortunately, there are no photos yet of the interior.

To make these MINI editions even more special, MINI has bundled in a generous level of standard equipment for both cars; including the head-up display, wireless charging and heated seats. Drivers also benefit from adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, as well as the full Driving Assistant and Parking Assistant packages, complete with a rear-view camera.

Power Specs

Both the MINI Cooper E and Aceman E are powered by a 135 kW (184 hp) electric motor with 290 Nm of torque, delivering 0–100 km/h in approximately 7.3 seconds for the Cooper and 7.9 seconds for the Aceman. The MINI Cooper Electric Monochrome has a 40.7 kWh battery pack, good for a WLTP-estimated range of up to 189 miles. The Aceman Monochrome offers a slightly larger 42.5 kWh battery and a modest bump in range, topping out at 192 miles. Both models support DC fast charging up to 75 kW.

Price and Launch Date

With prices starting at £26,905 for the Cooper Electric Monochrome and £28,905 for the Aceman Monochrome, MINI is positioning these editions as a value-forward way to enter the electric MINI. Orders are now open through MINI UK retailers but deliveries are expected in January 2026.