If you’ve spent time in Munich, then you’ve surely noticed that the Bavarian architecture, the café lifestyle, and even the locals feel a bit Italian—and that’s no coincidence. You can drive from Munich to Turin in a day. That proximity helps explain why the golden age of Italian car design in the 1960s and ’70s is so deeply entwined with BMW’s design history.

One of the biggest joys of researching the BMW Behind the Scenes book series was uncovering the story of the Bertone Garmisch—a long-forgotten BMW concept car spun off from the famed Italian stylist’s proposal for what became the original 3 Series.

Now, a new exhibit called Belle Macchine at the BMW Museum puts you face-to-face with the Garmisch and a stunning selection of one-offs and production BMWs designed in Italy. If you have even a passing interest in Italian automotive design, Belle Macchine is an unmissable addition to the world’s top car exhibitions.

Inside the Belle Macchine Exhibit at the BMW Museum

BMW Classic has gone all-in here. They’ve reimagined the spiral walkway inside the Museum’s iconic “Granola Bowl” with projected visuals and ambient music that—unlike Vegas—tastefully sets the tone for the featured cars. Many past exhibits in this space have been worthy, but admittedly a little dry. Not this one. It has all the spectacle of the Bellagio but with more cultural weight.

The exhibition took years of preparation, with BMW Classic collaborating closely with BMW Design to select and position the cars. The payoff is clear. Take the Italdesign Ace of Hearts, for example—on loan from Volkswagen, who now owns the famed design house. Just steps away is the Nazca show car—a wildly futuristic proposal for a modern-day BMW M1. It sits a short walk up the spiral ramp from the Italdesign-built BMW M1 itself, and nearby, the M1 Hommage ties the past and future together. That’s the genius of the layout: these cars are arranged in a way that lets visitors explore their relationships through proximity and context.

Naturally, the cars are the stars—but the exhibition’s real strength lies in how it educates without overwhelming. It opens by explaining the broader influence of Italian design, from fashion to product design, so even those who don’t live and breathe cars can connect the dots. Many visitors will race up the ramp to get to the hardware, but they shouldn’t. Early in the exhibit, a well-crafted introduction presents the seven Italian design studios that shaped BMW’s history: Bertone, Pininfarina, Michelotti, Touring, Frua, Italdesign, and Zagato. This context makes it easier to appreciate who did what—and when.

I’ve seen many exhibitions in the Granola Bowl over the decades, but this is easily the most compelling. The balance of storytelling and aesthetics invites you to linger over the 20+ cars on display, soaking in their presence without needing to slog through paragraphs of text. Instead, you get just enough to understand—and then you’re free to enjoy.

Showstoppers: Nazca, Garmisch, and the Ace of Hearts

Among the highlights:

The Italdesign Nazca M12, a priceless proposal for a future BMW M1. Visitors walking the spiral path can stop just inches away from its wild, wedge-shaped bodywork.

The BMW 328 Touring Coupé, which won the Mille Miglia, is placed opposite a 2006 concept car designed by Anders Warming, who once led MINI and Rolls-Royce design and now heads BMW’s advanced design team.

The Italdesign Ace of Diamonds, a very ’70s concept based on the BMW 320i, shows Giugiaro’s effort to court BMW shortly after his success with the VW Golf and Fiat Uno.

A yellow E12 5 Series, originally styled by Marcello Gandini at Bertone and later finished by French design icon Paul Bracq, sits next to a blue first-gen 3 Series. Nearby is the one-off BMW 3200 CS Convertible, built by Bertone and presented to major BMW shareholder Herbert Quandt.

Italy and Munich may be separated by the Alps, but in BMW’s design DNA, they’re forever connected. Belle Macchine is a standout exhibit that finally gives that relationship its moment in the spotlight. And yes, admittance is free with your BMW Museum ticket.

Having written about these cars in the BMW Behind the Scenes trilogy, I feel like I’m visiting old friends—some of which I never expected to meet again in person. Belle Macchine gives visitors the chance to appreciate them not just in photos or on the printed page, but in their full three-dimensional, sculptural glory. It’s more than a display—it’s a celebration.

