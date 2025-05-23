Not even in our wildest dreams would we have imagined that BMW would make an M8 Touring. They still haven’t, but that’s only because the new Speedtop is even better. Essentially a two-door wagon version of the M8, this latest special project features an entirely different body. So much so that we’d have a hard time realizing it’s an M8 underneath the skin. It still looks familiar, but for a different reason: last year’s Skytop is now a wagon. Take a better look with our exclusive images.

We’re at the 2025 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, where BMW allowed us to spend quality time with the Speedtop. The absence of parking sensors suggests we’re looking at a concept, but the production version should be virtually identical. As with the Skytop, the shark nose is officially back, complete with a proportionally sized kidney grille and slender headlights. BMW carried over the sharp front fascia from the Skytop, but they changed everything else on the exterior.

The broad shoulders look even more imposing in person, giving the profile a commanding stance. BMW’s new burgundy shade pops even more on a sunny day, though it was unfortunately overcast during our limited time with the car. Even so, the Speedtop is one of those cars that immediately stand out thanks to a fresh design, despite being based on a model introduced seven years ago.

At the rear, slim taillights and oval exhaust tips echo the Skytop, but now there’s a large, gently curved tailgate. BMW enhanced the roof’s generous length with a prominent spoiler, where the third brake light will likely be located on the production model. The road-going version might also gain a rear wiper, although it’s too early to confirm. BMW is likely to retain these wheels, considering the production-ready Skytop was recently spotted with the same alloys as the concept. The designers also changed the wheel design for the Speedtop, and we’ll likely never see these alloys on another car.

With production limited to 70 units, the Speedtop won’t be as rare as the Skytop, of which BMW is building just 50 examples. Logic tells us we won’t see much of either on the road. The reality is that wealthy collectors are unlikely to drive them as often as they would an M8. Given the rarity and steep price tags, the targa and wagon duo will remain rare sightings.

Ideally, some of the design magic will trickle down to regular production BMWs. The upcoming Neue Klasse lineup will feature cleaner, smoother surfaces, so there’s hope for a return to form after years of controversial designs. Lest we forget, BMW overhauled its design teams last year. However, their influence won’t be seen in production models until after 2029. Hopefully, sketches of the Skytop and Speedtop will serve as inspiration.