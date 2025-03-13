The Supervisory Board of BMW AG has just announced major changes coming June 1st. Joachim Post, current board member responsible for Purchasing and Supplier Network, becomes the new CTO replacing Frank Weber who will conclude his role on June 1st. Post will be succeeded by Nicolai Martin as Member of the Board of Management responsible for Purchasing and Supplier Network.

“Frank Weber and the entire Development Division have delivered an exceptional job in recent years to develop BMW’s central future project into series production readiness: the NEUE KLASSE. Frank Weber deserves our sincere gratitude for this achievement. We wish him all the best for the future. And together with the Board of Management of BMW AG, we are very much looking forward to the launch of the NEUE KLASSE at the end of this year,” said Norbert Reithofer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BMW AG, on Thursday.

Dr. Nicolai Martin, born in 1978 in Frankfurt, Germany, pursued a degree in Industrial Engineering with a specialization in Mechanical Engineering at the Technical University of Darmstadt, graduating in 2004. He later earned a Doctorate in Economics (Dr. rer. pol.) from the same university between 2005 and 2010, focusing on Institutional Economics.

Martin began his career at BMW AG in 2004, initially working in Development Driving Dynamics. Over the next 14 years, he held multiple managerial roles in Driving Dynamics, Driving Assistance, and General Vehicle Development, shaping BMW’s advancements in vehicle performance and safety. In 2019, he transitioned into electrification, leading the Development of Electric Drive Systems, before taking charge of Automated Driving and Driving Experience from 2020 to 2023.

In 2024, Martin took on leadership of BMW’s Product Line for Mid-Size and Luxury Class, overseeing models from BMW and Rolls-Royce. By October 2024, his role expanded to include BMW ALPINA which will go under BMW ownership at the end of this year. We met Martin several times in the past and you can read an interview here.

“Joachim Post has demonstrated his extensive technological expertise and management experience in recent years. I am pleased that he will bring them to the Development Division in the future,” said Reithofer. “And with Nicolai Martin, another passionate engineer joins the Board of Management of BMW AG. With his additional business expertise, he is the right candidate for the Purchasing and Supplier Network Division.”

Weber’s successor Joachim Post joined BMW AG in 2002 and has been a Member of the Board of Management for Purchasing and Supplier Network since January 2022. He previously held positions including Head of Product Line Midsize Class BMW in the Development Division and Head of Vehicle Strategy.