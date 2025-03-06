BMW’s newest dual-motor setup, which relies on asynchronous motors (ASMs) and externally excited synchronous motors (EESMs), has some people worried. Particularly, those in Norway, who frequently rely on all-wheel drive capabilities to traverse snow-covered parking lots, snow-covered roads, snow-covered…well, you get the point.

The Problem At Hand

Our Norwegian friends (and probably others) are concerned with the front motor in BMW’s new setup. It acts largely as a supplemental source of power rather than being “always-on.” This leads to concerns over reversing in snowy conditions. As we said reported in February, “an ASM doesn’t require continuous electrical input, meaning it can remain inactive when front-wheel traction isn’t needed.” Reporting with Elbil24, journalist Fred Magne Skillebæk claimed that the motor won’t typically be available for use in a reverse situation. Not ideal for those commonly battling slippery and snowy weather.

The advantages this setup offers over permanent magnet motors include less energy consumption during regular driving and zero drag when not in use. But, importantly, there’s legal precedent for Norwegian concerns, too. Just last month, MG was sued in Norwegian courts for shipping a vehicle that advertised all-wheel drive but, similarly, did not offer all-wheel drive capabilities in reverse.

BMW’s Answer: Will New Motors Conquer Snow and Ice?

Short answer: yes. We brought the concerns to BMW, who stated the following: the ASM on the front can do all the work in a “reverse in snow and ice condition.” Like many other parts of Neue Klasse, the technical bits are sadly still under wraps. But the statement certainly implies the ASM comes to life for reversing maneuvers and these earlier reports were inaccurate. But, we can’t be sure. At the very least, it ensures that BMW has considered the fact that many people want all-wheel drive, all the time, when they buy a car that advertises such.

The new dual motor setup on the Neue Klasse vehicles works around a lot of the biggest challenges surrounding sustainability and electrification. It would have been a bit awkward for all of those triumphs to be laid to waste by a little bit of icy weather. Luckily, BMW seems to have taken everything into account.