Ever thought you’d see a Rolls-Royce and Tesla squaring off in a drag race? Well, that’s exactly what went down in the latest CarWow showdown, featuring not only these two unique vehicles, but also a Mercedes-AMG G63, because why not?! Three very different beasts, but they all share one thing—serious power. So, which one came out on top? Let’s dive in.

Meet the Contenders – The Tesla Cybertruck

The Cybertruck is no ordinary truck. CarWow brought along the dual-motor variant, producing a jaw-dropping 608hp and sending it all to four wheels. With its electric drivetrain and instant torque, the Cybertruck is a drag strip monster. But here’s the kicker—it weighs a colossal 3,009kg. Of course, you might be wondering: how is Tesla selling the Cybertruck in Europe? According to the video, the owner Yianni spent £150,000 importing it to the UK, making it one of the priciest trucks around.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge

If you’re thinking Rolls-Royce isn’t built for drag racing, you’re half right. The Cullinan Black Badge is the epitome of luxury, but don’t let its opulent demeanor fool you. Under the hood lies a 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12, producing 600hp and 900Nm of torque. It may weigh 2,660kg, but Rolls-Royce doesn’t do things halfway. With an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, this £280,000 ultra-luxury SUV was ready to prove it’s more than just a chauffeur’s car.

The Mercdes-AMG G63

The new Mercedes-AMG G63 is packing a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that churns out 605hp and 850Nm of torque. Despite being the lightest at 2,640kg, the G-Wagon is no lightweight in performance. Its 9-speed automatic transmission and off-road DNA make it a fierce competitor, with a price tag of £185,000.

The Quarter-Mile Showdown

Now, onto the good stuff: the quarter-mile sprint. On paper, the Cybertruck seemed destined to dominate, and it didn’t disappoint. With its instant torque and seamless acceleration, it crossed the line first, clocking 12.9 seconds. But the real surprise came from the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Despite its plush focus, it matched the AMG G63’s time of 13.0 seconds, proving it’s no slouch when it comes to performance. The Cybertruck’s victory may have been expected, but seeing the Rolls keep up with the AMG left everyone scratching their heads.

Rolling Start & Braking Tests

The story didn’t end at the drag strip. In a rolling start race, the Cybertruck’s initial lead narrowed as the Cullinan and G63 used their higher top-end speeds to close in. And in the braking test from 100mph, both SUVs managed to out-brake the Tesla, showing the advantages of their finely tuned braking systems despite their hefty weights. So, if you could choose one of these three, which would it be? Are you team Cybertruck, team AMG, or would you embrace the unapologetic luxury of the Cullinan? Let us know!

[Tesla images courtesy of Tesla, Inc]