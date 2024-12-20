BMW has issued one of its smallest recalls in recent history, affecting just two 2025 BMW X3 SUVs in the U.S. market. The recall addresses a potentially critical steering issue caused by a defective left front swivel bearing, a part integral to the vehicle’s steering and suspension system. Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) indicate that the affected SUVs may have swivel bearings for the left front wheel that are prone to developing cracks over time. If a crack leads to a failure of the swivel bearing, the driver could lose control of the vehicle, significantly increasing the risk of a crash.

The issue was discovered by ZF Chassis Systems Duncan, a subsidiary of ZF Friedrichshafen AG, the supplier responsible for the production of the faulty components. The company informed BMW before the defective parts were widely distributed, preventing a more extensive recall. The flaw stems from an improper forming process in the area where the vehicle strut inserts into the bearing assembly.

Production and Recall Details

Affected Models: 2025 BMW X3 xDrive30i

Production Date: November 11, 2024

Supplier: ZF Chassis Systems Duncan LLC, a subsidiary of ZF Friedrichshafen AG

BMW has confirmed it has not received any reports of accidents, injuries, or incidents related to this defect. The recall appears to be a proactive measure based on supplier findings rather than customer complaints. To resolve the issue, BMW dealers will replace the left front swivel bearing on the affected vehicles at no cost to owners. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on January 27, 2025, providing instructions on how to arrange repairs. For more information on recalls and to check your vehicle’s status, visit the NHTSA recall center or contact your local BMW dealership.