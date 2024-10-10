As we reported a few months ago, BMW will move forward with the production of the stunning Skytop Concept. The brand confirmed today that the BMW Skytop will be produced in a limited run of just 50 units. The announcement was made by Adrian van Hooydonk, Head of BMW Group Design, during an event at the House of BMW in Milan, Italy. “The BMW Skytop is a truly exotic design that blends driving dynamics and elegance at the highest level,” said van Hooydonk. “Being able to confirm that this car will go into production feels like a dream come true. I want to thank everyone around the world for the overwhelmingly positive response and the dedicated team that made this project a reality.”

There is no word yet on when production will begin or what the car’s final price will be. However, our sources suggest that it will cost at least 500,000 euros. This price point shouldn’t be surprising, considering BMW sold the highly limited 3.0 CSL for 750,000 euros. In many ways, the Skytop is even more special, despite being built on the 8 Series chassis and sharing some interior design elements with that model.

It’s also unclear whether the BMW Skytop will be certified for the U.S. market, similar to the 3.0 CSL. Our sources indicated months ago that the car is unlikely to reach America through traditional retail channels. But what BMW did reveal is that all examples of the BMW Skytop reserved for enthusiasts and collectors found their future owners within a very short space of time.