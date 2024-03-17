On World’s Consumer Rights Day (March 15), China’s Central Television (CCTV) holds the 315 Gala every year. It’s a two-hour show typically watched by up to one billion people who want to hear about consumer rights infringements. As you would imagine, companies hope they won’t get called out since it hurts their reputation.

BMW wasn’t so lucky this year since its 5 Series was singled out because owners have reported “disturbing” noises made by the eight-speed automatic transmission. The model in question is a locally produced 530Li, where the “L” stands for long wheelbase. The problematic sedan carries the “G38” internal codename and was the best-selling 5 Series version overall during the luxury model’s previous generation. Even though it was only sold in China, it racked up 950,000 sales, eclipsing the standard-wheelbase 5 Series Sedan (G30) available globally.

On the same day the show aired, BMW issued a response on its Weibo social media account in China:

“In response to the ‘abnormal noise of the transmission shaft’ problem raised by some BMW 530Li users, we have previously conducted technical inspections and confirmed that this phenomenon will not affect driving safety and can be solved through maintenance. BMW will bear all related maintenance costs. We will further carry out technical review and in-depth analysis to give consumers satisfactory answers. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to users

BMW will continue to adhere to the ‘customer-centric’ purpose, effectively safeguard the rights and interests of consumers, and provide consumers with high-quality services and support.

Thank you to the media and the public for your supervision and attention!”

Reuters points out BMW was the only large global brand criticized during this year’s 315 Gala.

The G38 was replaced at the beginning of the year when the BMW Brilliance joint venture in China started production of the G68 at the Dadong plant in Shenyang. It too has had its wheelbase stretched for greater legroom in the back where passengers can watch content on the 31.3-inch Theatre Screen inherited from the 7 Series flagship.

Source: Reuters, Bloomberg, BMW / Weibo