Restomods spark quite the controversy since some people prefer traditional restorations to revive the OEM look while others are keen on leveling up cars that weren’t built like that from the factory. Jake falls into the latter category since he turned his 1502 into a custom 2002 Turbo after four years of extensive work.

It’s a 1975 BMW 1502 Polaris Silver bought by a customer in Italy before being repainted in a dull shade of beige by a previous owner. The sports sedan has since been resprayed in Alpine White with an M livery to echo the genuine 2002 Turbo (E20) launched at the 1973 Frankfurt Motor Show. BMW aficionados know that was the brand’s first turbocharged production car thanks to the M10 engine we talked about earlier this week.

Almost half a century old, the 1502 was stripped down to the bare metal back in 2018 and received a limited-slip differential from its successor, the E21 3 Series. The front discs and rear drum brakes also come from a first-generation 3er but with four-pot calipers from a Volvo at the front axle where there are now E30 struts. Speaking of the suspension, the 2002 Turbo restomod has air suspension with the rear setup derived from a kit tailored to a fifth-generation Volkswagen Golf.

Originally, the owner wanted to install an M10 engine like the real 2002 Turbo had before thinking of putting an F20C engine from a Honda S2000. Ultimately, he went with a BMW engine instead, an M42 offered during the late 1980s through mid-1990s in the E30 and E36. Still with the original crankshaft and pistons, the upgraded four-cylinder unit was purchased together with the rest of an E30’s running gear, including a Getrag five-speed manual transmission. The modified powertrain now makes about 320 hp after fitting a Garrett turbocharger.

Filling those bulging wheel arches are 15-inch BBS wheels wrapped in 195/50 front and 205/50 Advan rear tires. It’s worth noting the car still has all the original body panels, save for a rear fender. The glass is also either original or sourced from a real 2002 Turbo. The body kit is not from an actual 2002 Turbo but it does look genuine. There are more changes on the inside where the restomod has Recaro front seats, a roll cage, a turbo gauge, and a GPS-based speedometer.

Jake says he drives it as often as possible, taking it to local car shows, even in less-than-ideal weather. The time, effort, and money invested into the project encouraged him to use the car that at one point was featured in an advertisement for jeans.

Source: Hand Built Cars / YouTube