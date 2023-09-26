The fact cars have become rolling computers is yesterday’s news, but premium automakers keep finding ways to make them even more tech-heavy. BMW says that’s for the better as the new Proactive Care is a customer service that makes car ownership easier. It uses data and artificial intelligence to identify existing and predictable service requirements on its own. For the time being, it can provide digital tire diagnosis, detect fault messages, and notify the owner regarding service requirements.

Proactive Care can also provide the owner with possible solutions by sending a notification in the My BMW app or on the vehicle’s infotainment screen. Depending on what needs to be done, you could also receive an e-mail as well as a phone call from your dealer or from roadside assistance. This new customer service also helps owners solve certain problems, such as when something goes wrong with the software.

If that issue can’t be fixed without visiting a dealer, Proactive Care can suggest the most suitable workshop to have the problem sorted out. You can even schedule an appointment or have a one-on-one video call with the service center, with online payment supported. Additional services will be added in due course, and in the meantime, these first tools and self-help tips are ready to be used. However, BMW says the availability of these services depends on the country.

To take advantage of Proactive Care, the BMW must have iDrive 7 (version 07/2019) or later and you need an active ConnectedDrive contract. In addition, the vehicle must be in the My BMW app or in the My BMW portal with the BMW ID. It works on all models and allows the German premium marque to “proactively approach the customer” instead of the other way around as has been the case until now.

