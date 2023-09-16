The 2024 model year has officially arrived in the United States and it brings some changes to the standard equipment you get on the BMW i4. Going forward, the electric gran coupe has ambient lighting across the entire range. Step up to the range-topping M50 version and there’s additional standard kit such as heated front seats and wireless smartphone charging. In addition, the M Performance’s model previously optional driver’s lumbar support has been replaced by standard driver and passenger lumbar support.

As far as pricing is concerned, the cheapest way to get behind the wheel of the 2024 BMW i4 in the US is by getting the i4 eDrive35 from $52,200. Up next is the i4 eDrive40 from $57,300 while its equivalent all-wheel-drive version – the i4 xDrive40 – retails from $61,600. Those willing to splurge more can get the flagship i4 M50 xDrive from $69,700. These prices don’t include the $995 destination charges and any options you might want to add to the build. Side note – the M50 was BMW M’s best-selling car in 2022 and the first half of 2023.

Those who would rather have the newest thing might hold off on buying the 2024MY because spy shots have revealed BMW is working on a Life Cycle Impulse for the 4 Series Gran Coupe’s electric sibling. As with the entire 4er lineup, the EV will get redesigned headlights likely with a matrix LED setup since the German automaker is moving away from laser tech. Changes to the bumpers, grille, and taillight graphics are also expected. The interior will likely be largely carried over but the iDrive could switch to the new 8.5 version.

We’re hearing production of the i4 LCI is programmed to begin in July 2024 and end in June 2028. If the SOP is indeed 07/24, the official reveal should take place early next year as a 2025MY product in the US.

Logic tells us the i4 will eventually be superseded by a Neue Klasse-based EV considering the 3 Series Sedan EV will be launched around 2026, with a 3 Series Touring and M3 Sedan/Touring also planned.

Source: BMW