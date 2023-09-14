A total of 52 eligible vehicles for the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year™ (NACTOY) Awards were announced at the end of July and now the list has been shortened to just 25. During the ongoing 2023 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, the remaining cars were announced for the 30th anniversary of the prestigious award.

The new BMW 5 Series (G60) and its fully electric i5 sibling will be competing against the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, Ford Mustang, Honda Accord, Hyundai Ioniq 6, Subaru Impreza, Toyota Crown, Toyota GR Corolla, and the Toyota Prius / Prius Prime for the 2024 North American Car of the Year award.

BMW doesn’t have any models among the 2024 North American Truck of the Year candidates: Chevrolet Colorado, Chevrolet Silverado EV, Ford Ranger, Ford Super Duty, and GMC Canyon. In addition, the German luxury marque is not found among 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year candidates: Chevrolet Blazer EV, Chevrolet Equinox EV, Dodge Hornet, Genesis Electrified GV70, Honda Pilot, Hyundai Kona, Kia EV9, Mazda CX-90, Toyota Grand Highlander, and Volvo EX30.

Many of the 50 NACTOY jurors will get together next month in Michigan for a series of comparison tests to determine three finalists for each category. The shortlist will be published on November 16 ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show while the winners are going to be announced on January 4, 2024, during a special event organized in metro Detroit.

It should be mentioned that in the United States, the eighth-generation 5 Series Sedan lineup is not as comprehensive compared to Europe. BMW USA sells the G60 only as the 530i with or without xDrive and the 540i xDrive alongside the purely electric i5 eDrive40 and the i5 M60. The only PHEV available is the 550e xDrive but in other markets there’s also a rear-wheel-drive 530e. As a reminder, diesels were discontinued altogether in the US after the 2018 model year.

Source: North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year (NACTOY)