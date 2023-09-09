MINI unveiled the new Cooper and Countryman earlier this week at the 2023 IAA Mobility in Munich and now it’s bringing the electric duo to the Goodwood Revival scheduled for September 8-10. Celebrating their UK debut, the EVs are displayed inside Cooper’s – a retro-esque supermarket within the Earls Court Motor Show. Aside from checking out the cars up close and personal, attendees have the opportunity to win prizes thanks to giveaways.

It’s worth noting that the fully electric Cooper 3-Door hatchback won’t be built at home in Oxford anymore. MIN is moving production of the zero-emission model to China where the Aceman small crossover is also going to be assembled beginning later in 2024. Parent company BMW Group has taken this decision after signing a deal with Great Wall Motor to form Spotlight Automotive, a 50:50 joint venture. These two electric cars are going to be manufactured at a new factory in Zhangjiagang, a city in the Jiangsu Province.

Traditionalists who want to see the glass half full will be happy to hear the conventionally powered Cooper will continue to be made in the UK. According to a report published by Sky News back in February, the BMW Group is in talks with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy for a potential £75-million funding package to build electric MINIs at the Oxfordshire plant. However, the report stated the deal could be signed in a matter of weeks, but it’s been months without hearing anything about an agreement.

Speaking of the Oxford plant, Head of MINI Stefanie Wurst announced about a year ago the company’s intention to bring production of the next-generation Cooper Convertible in-house. As a refresher, the outgoing model is assembled in Born, The Netherlands by the automotive manufacturing company VDL Nedcar. Earlier this week, MINI’s head honcho also confirmed the five-door hatchback will live to see another generation.

