A recent rumor has been causing a stir among BMW enthusiasts and customers regarding the BMW Performance Center deliveries in South Carolina. According to a several dealers, starting from September 1st, 2023, the PCD deliveries will only be available on cars built in Spartanburg. Any imported BMW car that is not optioned for Performance Center Delivery (PCD) before the aforementioned date will not be accepted.

A Temporary Restriction

However, this is just a temporary restriction. We reached out to BMW of North America who issued this statement: “It’s only temporary to clear out a backlog of orders for locally built cars, said a spokesperson for the brand. [Everything] Should be back to normal in January.”

As a part of this program, you get professional driving guidance in a BMW model resembling your chosen one. A personalized vehicle delivery demonstration will be provided by a BMW Product Specialist. Additionally, whenever possible, you’ll have the chance to enjoy a fascinating tour of both the BMW Zentrum museum and the Manufacturing Plant. Best part? The PCD is a no-cost option for the customer and the dealership. BMW makes arrangements for you and one guest to stay at the Greenville Marriott free of charge.

Additionally, you’ll gain insights into proper handling, braking, and the use of traction control – a valuable opportunity to acquaint yourself with the functioning of these high-end vehicles, whether you’re a newcomer or a dedicated enthusiast. An added benefit is the chance to drive the X series vehicles on their comprehensive off-road course.

With the regrettable suspension of the BMW European Delivery program due to the COVID pandemic, the PCD was and still is a favorable alternative available to savor the delivery experience of your new BMW. So we’re glad that it’s not going away.