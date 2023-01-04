Picking up your brand new BMW at the Welt has always been incredibly special. BMW makes you feel like royalty, regardless of the car you ordered, as it comes up on an elevator to greet you. But it also always came with the added bonus of being more affordable than taking delivery to your local dealer. However, BMW got rid of that cheap option a few years ago. To make matters worse, it’s now more expensive than ever before.

If you take delivery of your new Bimmer at the Welt, it’s now going to set you back 960 euros, which is up 300 euroes from what it was in November, 2022. That 960 euros gets you the Premium service, which includes premium snacks and drinks at the Premium lounge, as well as a detailed introduction to the Welt and your car. Depending on the day, it can also come with a tour of the BMW Munich plant, which is adjacent to the Welt.

However, if you want the Exclusive service, you’ll have to now shell out 1,320 euros, versus 1,099 euros. That gets you everything the Premium service provides, along with a chauffeur service to the Welt, a more comprehensive vehicle introduction, and a four-course meal at a Bavarian restaurant.

The increase is cost is still likely worth the experience for most BMW enthusiasts. However, it’s frustrating that it used to be a better deal than taking normal delivery. Now, it’s more expensive than a normal delivery and it doesn’t even include registration or the license plate fees. So there’s still an additional price to pay on top of the Welt delivery. Gone are the days when customers used to travel to the Welt for delivery because it saved them some money and they got the experience. Now, only premium buyers can experience what it’s like to take that special delivery, as your average BMW customer likely won’t want to spend that kind of extra money on having to travel to pick up their car, no matter how cool the initial presentation of the car is.

[Source: BimmerToday]