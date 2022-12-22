For those that haven’t experienced launch control in the BMW M3 Competition xDrive, it can be unnerving to say the least. With its 3.0-liter twin-turbo I6, pumping out 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque and tenacious all-wheel drive system, the M3 xDrive can launch from 0-60 mph in a claimed 3.2 seconds. However, in the real world, it could be even quicker than that. So, for the uninitiated, it can be frightening, as YouTuber Joe Achilles demonstrates in this new video.

Achilles thought it would be fun to show some passengers who’ve never experienced that sort of launch what it’s like. So during a track day at the Goodwood charity event, Race Against Dementia, he brought some passengers along to safely launch the car on track.

While some of them were enthusiasts who were thrilled to be launching on track, and some even brought cameras to record it, some were certainly more frightened by it. However, almost everyone who experiences that sort of launch for the first time enjoys it because it feels like nothing they’ve experienced. It’s like being on a roller coaster on the road, you get that same pit in your stomach as g forces push you back into your seat. The M3 xDrive isn’t the fastest launching BMW—that would be the M5 CS—but it’s still hilariously, astonishingly fast. Even on a wet track like the one Achilles experienced in this video.

It’s also one of the reasons why the xDrive version is better. Most BMW enthusiasts will complain about the addition of xDrive to the M3, as they feel it ruins the experience. However, the added speed and capability are so worth whatever supposed purity loss that comes with it. The new BMW M3 Competition is a brilliant car but it’s unlike M3s before it. It’s more of a super sedan than a pure sports sedan, as it feels more GT-R like than M3-like. So the added grip is a welcome addition and this video proves that.