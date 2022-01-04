The Tesla Model 3 has been on sale for what seems like forever now and it’s only just now getting true competition, in the form of the BMW i4 and Polestar 2. However, Mercedes-Benz wants to get in on the action and produce its own small EV sedan. Except, in typical Mercedes-Benz fashion, it’s a bit overkill. Welcome the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX.

Admittedly, the Vision EQXX is a concept car, indicated by its “Vision” name. Though a concept, the EQXX is a sort of design study for how the brand wants to approach future EVs. In fact, Mercedes calls it a “research car”, designed to help the team develop future technologies that are going to be used in actual production cars in the near future. So while the Vision EQXX might not exactly translate into a production car, its technologies — and potentially its design — will likely show up sooner than later.

Mercedes-Benz had one clear goal for the EQXX — efficiency. The Mercedes-Benz EQXX uses a battery pack from the Mercedes-AMG Performance Powertrains department, based in the UK. Said department is responsible for developing battery technology for its Formula 1 cars. Which means that the EQXX uses an all-new battery composition, allowing its 100 kWh battery pack to provide 1,000 km (620) miles of range. For those counting at home, that’s more than six miles per kWh, considerably better than any other EV on the market.

Its battery composition isn’t the only reason the EQXX is super efficient, though. Its ultra-aerodynamic shape does a lot of the heavy lifting, as well. According to Mercedes-Benz, the EQXX concept has a drag coefficient of 0.17, which would by far and away make it the most aerodynamically slippery car ever made. It’s an unusual looking car, one that’s about the size of a Tesla Model 3 but looks far longer, but its entire design was crafted in the name of aerodynamics.

Another reason why it’s so efficient is that it isn’t very powerful. The Mercedes-Benz EQXX packs only a single, rear-mounted electric motor, making 201 horsepower (150 kW). Along with its 3,800-ish lb curb weight, don’t expect the EQXX do be quick. However, the goal was efficiency and range, which means power needs to take a back seat. It’s also said to have a 900-volt architecture, which should allow it to charge extremely quickly.

Of course, the Mercedes-Benz EQXX won’t become a production car but its technologies will power production cars in the near future. As fans of BMW, it might be wise to keep an eye out for Mercedes-Benz products, as the tech being developed for future EVs looks impressive. If Mercedes-Benz can deliver on half of its EQXX claims on a real production car, it’s going to be a tough car to beat.