Without question, the E9-chassis BMWs of the ’70s are some of the best looking cars in the brand’s history. More specifically, the BMW 3.0 CS, as it was the best looking car from that series of car. While the CSL is the most iconic, the CS’ more subtle look makes it more fitting as a grand touring car, which is what all E9 BMWs are best at. This specific 1972 BMW 3.0 CS is especially gorgeous, in a lovely shade of green, and is thankfully for sale (Not pictured here).

With only 16,000 km (less than 10,000 miles) on the odometer, this ’72 3.0 CS is minty fresh and it looks it. Its Taiga Metallic green paint has been refinished as well, so it looks especially new. Sitting on ALPINA wheels and Bilstein shocks with lowering springs, this is one of the best looking 3.0 CS’ I’ve ever seen.

Inside, a lovely beige cloth upholstery gives the cabin a light, comfy, airy vibe that works really well on the 3.0 CS. The beige seats are perfectly complimented by the wood trim and black dash. It might sound like I’m shilling for Bring-A-Trailer or the seller of this car but I’m honestly just personally gushing over how much I like the way it looks. If I were to buy a BMW 3.0 CS, I’d want it to look like this one.

Under the hood is a 3.0 liter, naturally-aspirated inline-six with dual carburetors, which is paired with a four-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. How much power does it have? Honestly, who cares. It’s a silky-smooth inline-six, with a manual transmission, in a gorgeous grand touring BMW. Power and performance are irrelevant.

In an era when BMW’s look like beavers that were thrown into the same vat of acid as the Joker, cars like the BMW 3.0 CS remind us that the Bavarians used to care about making genuinely beautiful and emotional cars. In a world of XMs, BMW needs to be more like the 3.0 CS.