Hailing from South Africa is a new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe (G26) in a stylish black and white look exterior combination. The BMW 420i Gran Coupe features an M Sport Package with the extended Shadow Line option which adds black contrasts to the Mineral White Metallic color. The Shadow Line adds a black lacquered kidney frame, tailpipe trims in black chrome, together with the black “hockey stick” on the side.

The diffuser insert in the rear apron of the M Sport package, the darkened panes of the sun protection glazing from the B-pillar and the black elements of the 19-inch light alloy wheels in the Y-spoke 859 M bicolor design provide additional dark accents. Furthermore, this 420i Coupe gives us a first look at the “regular” LED headlights. Most of the press and marketing photos featured the 4 Series Gran Coupe with the optional laser lights.

The BMW 420i Gran Coupe is powered by the entry-level B48 2.0 liter four-cylinder engine making 184 horsepower and 300 Newton meters of torque. Despite the relatively low power, the 420i GC can still sprint to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds while topping out at 235 km/h. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Design wise, the new gran coupe retains the 4 Series grille, which may be the most polarizing design cue of any BMW in history. But the rest of the car gets a sleek and dynamics design, accentuated by a beautiful roofline. It’s also nice to see the i4’s flush door handles on the 4 Series Gran Coupe; they look cooler than the standard pull handles on the coupe. The hatchback trunk is extremely functional with a lot of cargo space.

There aren’t a lot of unique cars anymore, especially in America, as most customers drive around in similar looking vanilla crossovers. However, the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe carved out its own little unique niche and, from that, grew a loyal clientele base.