BMW didn’t change the name of its smartphone app just to be different. They did it because of an orchestrated plan to invest in it and offer more features to the customers. To this end, the My BMW App will be getting an extended range of functions this autumn, thanks to a rather generous upgrade. This will make the app all the more useful for drivers and owners later down the line.

The My BMW App will allow you to do things such as seeing live images from your car’s surroundings, arranging service appointments, receiving news from the brand or even planning routes and transferring them to the car’s navigation system using your phone. The new features will be added this autumn but there was no mention of when they will actually arrive, most likely because it will vary from market to market.

Other new functions include comprehensive information on the condition of the vehicle’s tires now, all from the tiny screen of your smartphone. This new feature helps to minimize the risk of breakdowns and is available for the BMW 1 Series, BMW 3 Series and BMW 4 Series models, the new BMW 2 Series Coupé, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé, the BMW Z4 as well as the BMW X5, BMW X6 and BMW X7.

The My BMW app displays the wheel-specific values as measured by the tire pressure system. In addition, the digital tire diagnosis, which is unique in the segment, can also transmit information about a defect or wear of the tires via the My BMW app. In the BMW back-end, the data from the tire pressure control system is processed together with the values for temperature and wheel speeds to create a forecast of the remaining life of the tires. As a supplement to tire pressure control, indications of tire damage are also registered.