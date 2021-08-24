BMW i8 will go down in history as one of the most exciting cars the Bavarians have ever created. First launched as a series production car back in 2014, the first-ever plug-in hybrid sports car from BMW has quickly become the most successful performance vehicle in the world. The BMW i8 Coupe and i8 Roadster are the ultimate technological milestones of the BMW Group, blending in a spectacular and futuristic design with state-of-the-art engineering. The reason why the i8 is so important to BMW is the fact that it laid the foundation for future electrification of the entire range of models.

Carbon-Fiber Construction Worthy Of A Supercar

Since 2014, more than 20,000 units have been sold worldwide. The i8 was officially presented at the IAA Frankfurt 2013, with the market introduction following later on in 2014. The plug-in hybrid model was directly inspired by the Vision EfficientDynamics concept of 2009. And now, the BMW i8 models are an important chapter of BMW’s history and are bound to become future classic cars.

Since the i8 is made mostly of carbon fiber, you don’t have to worry about rust, so the region plays less of an important role in picking the perfect i8. What we would rather focus on is a clean car history without any major crashes so the integrity of the carbon fiber is intact. Potential buyers – who are interested in often running on pure electric power – should also check the battery capacity to see its degradation over time.

A quick look at the BMW i8 recalls is needed as well, especially if you’re wondering about their safety records. The latest major recall was in 2019 when an NHTSA bulletin said that “a shut down of high-voltage electrical power would result in a loss of propulsion, increasing the risk of a crash.” Reliability doesn’t seem to be of concern either, but it’s fair to mention that we only scanned a few online car forums to search for potential issues. Some were reporting issues with the fuel tank sensors, but for your own peace of mind you can always get a BMW Extended Warranty.

How Much Should I Pay For A BMW i8?

The used car market for BMW i8 models is heating up, so today, we decided to see how pricing has held up. On TrueCar.com, the price tag for BMW i8 Coupe and Roadster models range from $149,000 for a 2020 BMW i8 Roadster with just 10,000 miles to $55,000 for a 2018 BMW i8 Coupe with over 100,000 miles. Majority of the BMW i8 models listed are in the $70,000 to $90,000 range.

CarGurus has similar pricing ranges wit the “best price” set at $54,900 for a 2015 BMW i8 Coupe with 102,000 miles. The highest priced i8 is once again a 2020 BMW i8 Roadster selling for $149,999 with just 4,000 miles. CarGurus considers the best deal of the bunch to be a 2015 BMW i8 Coupe with 18,000 miles and having a price of $72,900.

Considering that a brand-new BMW i8 Coupe carried a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $147,500, with a $995 destination price bringing the total to $148,495, some of the low-miles deals we’ve seen are pretty incredible. The 2020 i8 Roadster with its MSRP of $164,295 was at some point the most expensive BMW on sale, but some units at around 100,000 miles can be purchased for around $100,000.

BMW i8 used car prices will likely stabilize in the near future, but over time, we do expect car collectors to add them to their ever-growing garages, so that might bring a price surge, as we’ve seen in other classic BMWs. For now, if you have the chance to grab a mint and low miles used BMW i8, don’t hesitate. It is a fantastic car with an equally impressive exterior design and a head turner everywhere you go.