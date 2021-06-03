MINI USA decided to make a bold step and declare a national holiday this week. Don’t get too excited, as it probably won’t get you off work but the American branch of the company simply declared that July 24 will be, from now on, known as the National Day of Motoring. According to MINI, this is done to celebrate the “American road trip and encourage people to get out and enjoy the open road.”

It’s quite a nice gesture, in all honesty, and MINI decided to celebrate the occasion this year with a nationwide rally experience for MINI owners. Dubbed MINI Together, the event will combine three unique elements: an individual driving experience, a digital app-based experience with tasks, trivia and a scavenger hunt, followed by a national virtual get-together of participants at the end of the day.

“Our customers buy a MINI because it’s fun to drive and comes standard with friends,” said Patrick McKenna, Department Head of Marketing, Product and Strategy, MINI USA. “With MINI Together, we felt this was the perfect opportunity to provide a modern twist to the traditional road rally so that our beloved MINI Community can come together safely.” If you want to take part in the MINI Together rally you need to know a couple of things.

The rally will take place on July 24, 2021 – the first official National Day of Motoring. The MINI Together event will rally MINI owners from across the U.S. to drive a self-curated road trip. The event is designed to give the MINI community an opportunity to rally while also complying with national and local guidelines to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Through the nationwide network of participating MINI dealerships, MINI Together rally participants will check in and start the scavenger hunt-based game experience using a specially developed app.

Drivers will complete tasks—such as “get lost and have fun doing it”, according to MINI. At the end of the day, the community will come back together for a virtual evening event hosted by Mike Peyton, Vice President and Chief Motorer of MINI USA. And while this declaration of a National Day may seem like it’s just marketing, it’s not. MINI actually applied to the National Day Archives earlier this year and the submission was approved earlier this month.