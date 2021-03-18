Just recently, we learned that MINI would become the first part of the BMW Group to switch entirely to electric. While the core BMW brand will continue to invest in internal combustion engines, MINI will be slowly switched over to a pure EV brand over the next few years. The first part of that switchover was recently spotted doing some testing, wearing full camouflage. (We don’t own the spy photos but you can see them here)

Pay little mind to the design of the car in these photos, as the test mule is covered in heavy camouflage and likely some body fakery as well. In fact, it could even be riding on the old car’s chassis, just to run a powertrain test mule.

We do know that it’s an electric car, though, as it has “Electric Test Vehicle” stickers on its camouflage. Considering there are no exhausts or mufflers to speak of, this new MINI is likely all-electric and not a hybrid. If that’s the case, it’s also likely that this new MINI EV is for the next-generation of cars and part of the brand’s electric switchover.

There are a few shots that show of some of the car’s interior but the cabin is covered by fabric sheets, obscuring our view. So we can’t really make anything out of significance. Though, internet sleuths may be able to pin-point some interesting features and figure out some of its design.

When BMW starts to finally transition the MINI brand over to EV full-time, this is likely going to be the car it starts off with. It still looks very much like the current MINI in these spy photos but it also could just be a test mule, running old body work, designed for powertrain development. BMW wants MINI to be the brand for urban mobility and creating all-new electric MINIs is the best place to start.

[Source: Car Scoops]