BMW is known for crafting the Ultimate Driving Machine; cars that are more than just transportation appliances but enjoyable to drive on the road. However, might the brand also be transitioning into the Ultimate Boating Machine? BMW Designworks, the slightly more experimental design arm of the BMW Group, has just collaborated with Sea Ray to design a new design language for the pleasure boat (that sounds a bit inappropriate, right?) brand.

“Sea Ray has a rich history as a leading boat manufacturer for more than 60 years,” said Johannes Lampela, Director of Industrial Design at Designworks. “The Sea Ray look is very recognizable, and our goal working together was to further strengthen that design DNA by bringing forward the most iconic features through a modern design execution. What emerged is a modern yet classic aesthetic that is being used to inspire the next generation of Sea Ray boats.”

This new design language was created with an emphasis on sleekness. There’s a clear s-sheer line down the body of the boat, which is reminiscent of the sorts of shoulder lines you see on cars.

“Automotive-inspired design is part of the Sea Ray history, dating back to collaboration with Harley Earl Associates in the early 1960s. It was important that we partnered with a group that has a comprehensive understanding of future mobility and the ability to develop concepts with a view to future contexts,” said Sea Ray Design Director Charlie Foss.

This isn’t the first time, nor will it be the last, that an automaker helped create a design language for a boat or yacht. Mercedes-Benz, Aston Martin and Lexus have all done so, as well as other premium automakers. However, this is the first time we’ve see BMW’s Designworks do a boat.

Sea Ray’s new design language will be unveiled during a virtual reveal of the Sundancer 370 on Facebook, today at 12:00 p.m. EST. Initially, the new model is available for order in North America, with international availability timing to follow.