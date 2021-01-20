This is a sponsored post by WeatherTech. More information about WeatherTech automotive accessories can be found here. All reviews and opinions expressed in this post are based on my personal view.

Winter is already here and in many parts of the world, the weather has turned snowy and frozen, making life quite difficult for many drivers. However, there are some things you can do to make winter life easier on your BMW, thus making it easier for you. In this video, we will review the WeatherTech Floor Liners and Cargo Liner. Rubber floor mats are very helpful in the winter. If you live in snowy climates, winter mats help keep the snow and grime from your boots from ruining your car’s carpets.

The reason we like them so much is that they are specifically made for your particular vehicle’s floor. The edges of the WeatherTech mats reach up several centimeters all the way around, tuck into the edges of the footwells and go all the way up behind the pedals. The benefit of this is that when the snow and slush on my feet invariably melts on the floor under the pedals, the cupped sides keep the snowmelt from sliding over the edge and getting on the carpeted interior.

Let the rubber mats take the abuse and then, once it’s dry outside, take the mats out, hose them down, let them dry and put ’em back in. To learn more about the BMW WeatherTech FloorLiners and CargoLiner, click the video below and don’t forget to subscribe to our channel: