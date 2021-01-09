TEST DRIVE: 2021 Honda e – Futuretro

The Honda e comes in two versions around the world: one with 136 HP and one with 154 HP. The battery stays the same regardless, rated for 35.5 kWh out of which you can actually use 28.5 kWh. Disappointing, I know, but at least you can charge it fast. It can take up to 55 kW at a fast charger, going from 10-80 percent in 36 minutes. What’s interesting is that the Honda e is rather heavy, despite that small battery, tipping the scale at nearly 1,588 kilos, 300 more than an i3, for example.

All that weight has an impact on the range too, the Honda e claiming a range of 222 km in the WLTP test. That’s 136 miles. And I have to say, you’ll get there only in perfect conditions. During my time with the car, I saw an average range of 100 kilometers (62 miles) on a single charge which really put thing in perspective. With some adjustments made to the driving style (turning off the AC and being extra careful with the throttle) I was able to reach 120 km of range but that was the highest value recorded.

I have to mention the weather was rather cold (between 0 and 5 degrees Celsius) and the car was fitted with winter tires. That last bit might’ve been an improvement as the Honda e comes with Michelin Pilot Sport tires as standard.

And that brings me to the best part about this car: it was obviously created to be enjoyed.

This is not a Renault Zoe or a Nissan Leaf. The purpose of this car is to get you through all of your chores with a smile on your face. You can tell that from the tire selection. Or from the fact that we have a rear-engine, rear-drive setup that makes skids extremely easy to pull off. The rear suspension is a McPherson setup and you get both a comfy ride and great control whenever you want to push this little bundle of joy to the limit. The Honda e puts a smile on your face whenever you’re driving it.

Another hint as to how this car was developed and what it aims for hides in the fact that you only get two driving modes and none of them uses words like ‘Eco’ or ‘Saving’, or anything like that. All you get is Normal and Sport. The difference between them is small but in Sport mode the pedal response seems a tad bit better.

The turn in is sharp and the front axle responds nicely to your inputs. I’d even dare say there’s some feedback to it but I might’ve been under the car’s spell. The turning radius is extremely small, with an 8.6-meter turning circle this thing is a blast to drive around town and simply enjoy it. Off the line, the car feels peppy albeit it won’t break your back. With a 0-62 mph time of 8.3 seconds, it’s not breaking any records but it definitely doesn’t feel slow in any way but fun at every moment.

A Viable Solution For City Driving

Whenever you don’t drive it like you stole it, you’ll probably have time to enjoy the silence the cabin provides and I have to say it’s eerily quiet inside the Honda e. It’s well insulated and the suspension carefully muffled out, eating up bumps without any complaints. The one gripe I have is with the door handles, that are a bit too noisy when they fold back into their reserved space inside the doors, when you’re setting off. Maybe that will be sorted later on.

At the end of the day, the Honda e feels like a promise delivered. The Japanese brand promised an electric city car and that’s exactly what they came up with. They never claimed it’s an all-rounder, never said it’s going to be all the car you’ll ever need. Instead, the EV Urban Concept promised a solution for urban dwellers and that’s what this is.

It’s quick, nifty and a joy to drive around town. Sure, the range will be an issue for some and that’s why I didn’t dare take it out of the city during my time with it, but as long as you accept that from the get go, do some math and figure out whether it’s going to be enough for your personal use case, the Honda e will deliver on all fronts and then some.