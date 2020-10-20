At the moment, the BMW X3 M Competition is one of the coolest BMWs on sale. It isn’t perfect, as riding in it is about as comfortable as falling down a set of concrete stairs, but it’s an absolute riot to drive. It’s brutally fast, looks fantastic, has a great cabin and handles far better than any SUV has the right to. Thankfully, it’s going to be getting an LCI update soon, which should iron out the small issues with the X3 M, inching it closer to perfection, and it’s been seen testing at the Nurburgring. (We don’t own the spy photos but you can see them here)

In these photos, a black BMW X3 M Competition is seen getting some hot laps in at the ‘Ring and it looks the business. While its black and white camo obscures the changes, both front and rear, we can still sort of see how it’s going to look. The LCI X3 M will get get larger grilles, sharper headlights that seem to connect to said grilles and potentially larger front air intakes. Out back, not much seems to have changed but the camo might be covering some minor updates.

Thankfully, the current BMW X3 M Competition is a great looking SUV already, so it doesn’t need a ton of updating. Just a few tweaks here and there should keep it looking fresh throughout its life cycle. Even on the inside, we appreciate its design even if it is slightly older. Though, it will be getting BMW’s latest iDrive technology and the Live Cockpit Professional digital instrument panel. Though, honestly, we’d prefer the current car’s analog dials.

The only real change we hope BMW makes is to the suspension. The current car rides like its shocks are made from bricks and it’s just far too stiff. Sure, it handles with the agility of a much smaller car on track but I think all owners would appreciate more of a handling compromise for some additional road comfort. The X3 M doesn’t need to be an M3 on track, that’s what an M3 is for. It just needs to be 70-percent the sports car an M3 is, while being more comfortable and more practical. So if BMW can actually dial it back a bit, the BMW X3 M Competition will be as close to perfect as it can be.

[Source: Car Scoops]