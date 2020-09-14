Like a lot of automakers out there, when the Coronavirus pandemic initially hit, Rolls-Royce decided to hit the pause button on its day to day operations. Initially, the factory in Goodwood went in complete lockdown, with its operations resuming in May but only partially. As time went by and as we’re adapting to a new way of life, things changed. Today, the British marque announced that its production is now resumed at full operation, with pre-lockdown levels being reached.

The Goodwood plant is now working in a two-shift schedule once again and, the best news of all, the entire workforce was maintained and nobody lost their job. Of course, the current situation demands some special precautions to be put in place. According to Rolls-Royce, demand for its cars is not slowing down but on the contrary going up across markets worldwide, particularly those where the Covid peak has passed.

“Throughout Rolls-Royce there is a renewed sense of energy, enthusiasm and optimism. This gives me great confidence for our future; I also believe it sends enormously positive signals to our local community, our industry and the country as a whole. I wish to thank my entire team for their determination and commitment, which has enabled us to reach this point so rapidly. That we’ve done so while keeping everyone safe underlines the fact that Rolls‑Royce is a family, in which we all look out for one another,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

“I’m particularly delighted that we’ve maintained our workforce. Our people and the skills and talents they bring to our business are fundamental to our success and make Rolls-Royce the most dynamic, fascinating and exciting company in the world,” he added.

When the nationwide lockdown was first introduced, Rolls-Royce voluntarily suspended production to protect its employees, suppliers and their families. On 4th May, it became the first UK automotive manufacturer to reopen, operating a single shift with office-based colleagues working from home wherever practicable. Customer handover ceremonies, with appropriate social distancing, resumed in early June.