BMW customers can show brand loyalty and earn accelerated rewards for purchases made with one of four BMW Mastercards from U.S. Bank. The cards are issued by Elan Financial Services, a division of U.S. Bank, and are available for customers at the BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad card websites or at participating dealerships.

The new portfolio of credit cards includes the following: BMW World Mastercard, BMW Precision World Elite Mastercard, Mini World Mastercard and BMW Motorrad World Mastercard.

The cards have contactless payment capabilities that require no swiping or dipping, an EMV chip and magnetic stripe for maximum convenience. Additionally, the new cards bring significant digital improvements to the customer experience. The completely digital process saves the customer time and allows immediate card access to start generating rewards.

It’s as simple as the customer texting a number to receive access to a digital application that’s easy to complete and submit, all while in the dealership. The credit decision is nearly instantaneous, and if approved, customers will have immediate access to the credit card to use that day in the dealership for accessories, service, purchase of an extended warranty or insurance products, or to cover fees at lease end.

Cardholders will receive:

Up to 5x rewards for purchases at BMW, MINI or BMW Motorrad

Accelerated rewards on gas and restaurants;

$70 annual dealership credit on the BMW Precision World Elite Mastercard;

Contactless payment capabilities that require no swiping or dipping, in addition to an EMV chip and magnetic stripe for maximum convenience;

One-click mobile application process with an instant credit decision for immediate use;

with an instant credit decision for immediate use; Ability to use the card to purchase branded merchandise and accessories, parts and service;

BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad Credit Card mobile apps to redeem rewards and manage their account from anywhere.

“Our new credit card offerings are designed to deliver the performance expected from our premium brands. Our customers will experience greater functionality and improved benefits, engaging them and providing a platform for improved loyalty” said Ian Smith, CEO, BMW Group Financial Services NA. “This new card program brings a world-class experience and value that rewards the relationship we have with our customers, and we know our dealerships and customers are going to love it.”