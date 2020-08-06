Formula E racing is finally back. Its grand final consists of six races, all taking place at the former Berlin-Tempelhof Airport. The first race kicked off this week, but unfortunately the BMW i Andretti Motorsport didn’t have much luck. Alexander Sims (GBR) finished ninth and picked up points in the Driver and Team competitions. Maximilian Günther (GER) came across the finish line in eighth place, but was subsequently disqualified for exceeding the amount of energy permitted during the race.

Günther started from 12th on the grid, with Sims having to settle for 16th place. The BMW i Andretti Motorsport drivers were able to gain a few places in the closing stages. Victory in race six of the season went to championship leader António Félix da Costa (POR, DS Techeetah).

Alexander Sims (#27 BMW iFE.20, starting position: 16th place, race result: 9th place, points: 48, driver standings: 3rd place):

“All in all, that was a tough day. It actually started well for me, with sixth place in the first practice session. Then we possibly went the wrong way a little with our set-up, and consequently lost some ground. Our speed was really good again in the race. Although the balance was not perfect, I was able to work my way into the top ten. We must definitely work on our qualifying performance for the coming races.”

Maximilian Günther (#28 BMW iFE.20, starting position: 12th place, race result: DSQ, points: 44, driver standings: 5th place):

“The disqualification is a great shame, but we accept it and focus on the next race. Our energy management was very good again today, and I was able to improve a few positions in the race, even though I was unfortunate with ATTACK MODE in a number of situations and consequently lost ground. Generally speaking, it was fantastic to be back in a race car.”

The next race takes place on the same layout on Thursday.