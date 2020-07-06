Recently retired BMW development chief Klaus Froehlich is in the run for the top job at Jaguar. According to Financial Times, Jaguar Land Rover’s shortlist of executives to succeed CEO Ralf Speth includes Froehlich and former Audi CEO Bram Schot.

Speth is scheuled to retire in September as he reaches 65 which requires him to retire under the company policy of JLR parent Tata Motors. He will become non-executive vice-chairman of JLR.

Along with Froehlich and Schot, Jaguar is allegedly also looking at Nick Rogers, who is JLR’s head of engineering, and Fred Schulze, head of production at Audi.

Froelich retired from BMW at the end of June after reaching 60, the mandatory retirement age at BMW. Schot is also free of any commitments after leaving Audi in April. Schot was replaced as Audi CEO by former BMW executive Markus Duesmann. Jaguar’s outgoing CEO was also hired in 2010 from a BMW after a 20 year career.

The announcement could come as early as this week, Financial Times said.